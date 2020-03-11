Comments
CERES (CBS13) — CHP is investigating a crash that killed one person and injured others near Central Valley High School Wednesday afternoon.
Ceres police say the crash happened in the area of Blaker Road near Service Road around 3 p.m., just 15 minutes after school got out.
Investigators believe a vehicle hit a tree and overturned, ejecting at least one person.
The names and ages of the people involved in the crash have not yet been released.
Blaker road was closed down between Service and Grayson Road as CHP investigates.
This is a developing story.