WOODLAND (CBS13) — A high school student in Woodland is in trouble, accused of selling pot edibles on campus.
Woodland Police investigators arrested the student for selling laced baked goods and gummies last week.
In a Facebook post, the police department said edibles can be dangerous because THC-laced food takes longer to produce and effect because it needs to be digested. That can lead people to consume more to feel effects faster. Police said they want to spur conversations between parents and children about the potential dangers of edibles.