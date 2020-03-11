LATHROP (CBS13) — A Manteca Unified School District employee was arrested for allegedly sending inappropriate content to a minor.
The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office said Lathrop Police Services is investigating “a case of sexual nature” regarding Chelsea Hubbard, who is currently employed at Joseph Widmer Elementary.
READ: Moped Driver Dies After Being Hit By Car In South Sacramento
Hubbard allegedly sent a minor the inappropriate content through an electronic device. She was booked in the San Joaquin County Jail five counts of sending harmful matter to a minor for sexual gratification and contact a minor to commit a felony.
Officials say the school district has been cooperating in the investigation. Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to get in contact with Lathrop Police Services at 209-468-4400 (report # 20-5724).