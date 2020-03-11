  • CBS13On Air

LATHROP (CBS13) — A Manteca Unified School District employee was arrested for allegedly sending inappropriate content to a minor.

Chelsea Hubbard’s booking photo. (credit: San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office)

The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office said Lathrop Police Services is investigating “a case of sexual nature” regarding Chelsea Hubbard, who is currently employed at Joseph Widmer Elementary.

Hubbard allegedly sent a minor the inappropriate content through an electronic device. She was booked in the San Joaquin County Jail five counts of sending harmful matter to a minor for sexual gratification and contact a minor to commit a felony.

Officials say the school district has been cooperating in the investigation. Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to get in contact with Lathrop Police Services at 209-468-4400 (report # 20-5724).

