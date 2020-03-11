SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The Sacramento Kings postponed their game with the New Orleans Pelicans Wednesday night, amidst the NBA’s league-wide decision to suspend the season over Coronavirus fears.
The Kings public address announcer told fans the game was suspended just before tip-off, while many were already in their seats. ‘Boos’ broke out immediately following the announcement. Fans quickly filed out of the Golden One Center as security reminded everyone to finish their alcoholic beverages first.
Reaction ranged from upset to understanding.
Clearlake’s Douglas Becksted left with his young family.
“We drove two-and-half hours to the game and brought two kids under two,” Becksted said.
Becksted said the Kings should have canceled the game before allowing the thousands of fans to enter the arena.
“And once everybody is already in the arena, it doesn’t seem to make sense cause if we’re exposed we’ve already been exposed,” Becksted said.
The coronavirus leading the NBA to take action. For now, the league isn’t playing any games with it.
The NBA canceled the Kings game so late after realizing a referee assigned to the game had recently officiated a game featuring NBA player Rudy Gilbert, who tested positive for the coronavirus on Wednesday.