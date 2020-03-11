SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Few people will be in attendance at the upcoming NCAA Tournament games scheduled to take place at the Golden 1 Center next week over coronavirus concerns.
In a statement, NCAA President Mark Emmert announced that only essential staff and limited family will be allowed to attend.
Fans will officially be limited at next week’s NCAA Tournament including next week’s first and second round at @Golden1Center. @CBSSacramento https://t.co/48ao9NEH2m
— Marshall Harris (@mharrisonair) March 11, 2020
“While I understand how disappointing this is for all fans of our sports, my decision is based on the current understanding of how COVID-19 is progressing in the United States,” Emmert said.
All other fans will be limited from coming into the games.
The Golden 1 Center in Sacramento is hosting games part of the first and second rounds of the men’s and women’s NCAA Tournament on March 20 and 22.
Despite the NCAA president’s decision, the Sacramento County public health officials have not urged event organizers to cancel or stop fans from attending games, officials said on Wednesday.
No plans have been announced to limit fans from attending other events at the Golden 1 Center, including the Sacramento Kings game against the New Orleans Pelicans happening Wednesday night.