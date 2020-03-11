SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – All in-person events at Sacramento State University have been canceled through the rest of the school year over coronavirus concerns.

Sac State President Robert Nelsen made the announcement on Wednesday, noting that the school was doing what they could to minimize contact outside of the classroom.

Update on coronavirus: Sacramento State has made the difficult decision that all in-person events must be cancelled, postponed or moved to a virtual format, effective Thursday, March 12, through the last day of the academic year. 1/5 — Sacramento State (@sacstate) March 11, 2020

The campus remains open and classes are continuing as scheduled. Instructors have been urged to try and shift their courses online.

“To further minimize non-academic contact, we encourage students, faculty, and staff to consider canceling meetings or conducting meetings virtually as a way to promote social distancing,” Nelsen said in the statement.

All non-academic events from March 12 through May 20 have been canceled.

No decision has been made regarding Commencement. We will make a decision as we get closer to the event. All on-campus graduation celebrations are cancelled, but the administration will work with organizers to reschedule if possible. 3/5 — Sacramento State (@sacstate) March 11, 2020

Nelsen noted that no decision about whether to cancel commencement ceremonies at the Golden 1 Center has been made yet. All other graduation celebrations (including cultural, community, hooding an pinning ceremonies) have been canceled, though.

A decision on commencement will be made closer to the date.