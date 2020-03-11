WEST SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The upcoming exhibition game between the Sacramento River Cats and San Francisco Giants is being postponed.
The game was set to happen at the Sutter Health Park in West Sacramento on March 22.
However, the River Cats announced on Wednesday that the game would not be happening.
OFFICIAL #RiverCats statement: pic.twitter.com/Av153twFwT
— Sacramento River Cats (@RiverCats) March 11, 2020
Team officials say they are working on alternative arrangements, but that information is not available yet.
The postponement comes after the San Francisco Giants cancelled another Spring Training exhibition against the Oakland A’s scheduled for March 24 at Oracle Park. San Francisco city officials announced a ban of gatherings more than 1,000 people on Wednesday, prompting that cancelation.
With San Francisco’s ban on large gatherings, the Golden State Warriors will become the first major sports team in US to play a home game without fans on Thursday when they take on the Nets.