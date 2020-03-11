Comments
STOCKTON (CBS13) — Police are investigating a reported shooting at the Sherwood Mall in Stockton that left a teenager dead and another injured Wednesday evening.
Stockton police say the shooting was reported around 8:40 p.m. Officers found two teenage male victims at the scene. One was pronounced dead by medics and the other was taken to an area hospital.
The shooting reportedly happened at an eatery inside the mall after a fight broke out.
Officers did not have any information about suspects.
The Stockton Police Department is encouraging anyone with information to call our non-emergency number at (209) 937-8377 or the Investigations Division at (209) 937-8323.
