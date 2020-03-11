MODESTO (CBS13) – Stanislaus County health officials have announced their first two confirmed cases of the coronavirus.
County public health officials made the announcement on Wednesday, saying that two men had tested positive.
RELATED: Elk Grove Senior Home Resident Becomes County’s First Coronavirus Death
One of the men was a passenger on the Grand Princess cruise ship, health officials say, while the other one had no history of travel.
“With over 100 cases statewide and cases identified in surrounding counties, we’re unfortunately not surprised to see a case here in Stanislaus County,” said Public Health Officer Dr. Julie Vaishampayan in a statement.
Classes and operations at Stanislaus State University are continuing as normal for the time being, school officials say.
The announcement comes as confirmed cases of COVID-19 mount in California. Just yesterday, Calaveras County said two people had tested positive – one of them being a student at Copperopolis Elementary School.
There are now more than 150 confirmed cases of coronavirus in California.