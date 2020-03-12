ROCKLIN (CBS13) — Two people accused of shoplifting were found to be in possession of a loaded gun and several high capacity magazines, the Rocklin Police Department said.
Rocklin police said officers were dispatched on Tuesday morning to the 6600 block of Lonetree Boulevard for reports of two people shoplifting.
Brady Harry, 23, and Ashley McDaniel, 20, both of Nixon, fled the scene in a vehicle and were located by officers shortly later and stopped.
A search of the vehicle uncovered the loaded firearm, high capacity magazines and the stolen property from earlier, Rocklin police said.
Harry and McDaniel were booked into the South Placer Jail and face charges of criminal conspiracy and burglary shoplifting. Harry faces additional charges of carrying a loaded firearm and possession of large-capacity magazines.