CAMERON PARK (CBS13) — The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in identifying two suspects in two separate US Bank robberies that occurred just days apart inside Safeway stores in the area.
The sheriff’s office said a suspect described as a white man approximately 25 to 35 years old robbed a US Bank inside of a Cameron Park Safeway on Tuesday evening. The suspect entered the store in a gray hooded sweatshirt and a white surgical face mask.
Deputies said he ran to a nearby business and changed his clothing before leaving the area. It is unclear how much money the suspect got away with.
Deputies said a second suspect — described as a white man approximately 50 to 60 years old — entered a US Bank at an El Dorado Hills Safeway and demanded money. The sheriff’s office said the suspect left the area on foot but did not say if he took any money.
Anyone with information on the two suspects is asked to contact the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office.