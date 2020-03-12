ELK GROVE (CBS13) — The Elk Grove Police Department released video of a June 2019 use-of-force incident and announced that one officer involved was fired and another resigned.
The video, which can be viewed in its entirety here (viewer discretion advised), captured by both the officers’ patrol car dashcam and body cameras show their interactions with two men connected to a 911 call in the 9100 block of E. Stockton Boulevard in June 2019.
The video shows officers approaching two men who were exiting a store in the area. Officers ordered both men several times to lay on the ground. A short time later, an officer kicks one of the men in the head after ordering him several times to lay his arms out in front of him. Moments later, two officers handcuff the man’s wrists behind his back.
Elk Grove police said the call was related to one of the men allegedly being involved in an altercation with a store employee. Police said one of the men was arrested for robbery, conspiracy, resisting arrest and violation of probation.
Elk Grove police said both officers are no longer with the department following the completion of an administrative investigation by the department’s Professional Standards Bureau. The officer who was was terminated is seeking remedies through appeal, Elk Grove police said.
“The Elk Grove Police Department wants to be transparent and build on the trust that has been established with our community,” the department said in the news release. “The actions that night were not congruent with the Elk Grove Police Department’s Mission, Vision, and Values.”