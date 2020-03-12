



SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — There are now 198 confirmed cases of coronavirus in California, dozens of which are in the greater-Sacramento region.

As the virus continues to spread, several local counties — Sacramento, Placer, Solano, and Yolo — are focusing on reducing the risk to vulnerable populations. This marks a shift from containment of COVID-19 to mitigation.

While the Center for Disease Control and the California Department of Public Health recommend guidelines for local health departments, it’s up to each local jurisdiction to provide their own “risk management” for residents.

Currently, Sacramento County has the most cases in the region with 17 infected patients, and on Tuesday the county reported its first COVID-19 death — an assisted living resident in their 90s who had an underlying health condition.

Here are the county-by-county numbers in our area:

Of all the confirmed positive cases in the state:

Age 0 – 17: 4 cases

Age 18 – 64: 113 cases

Age 65+: 79 cases

Unknown: 2 cases

4 – Number of COVID-19 deaths in the state

24 – Cases of positive tests related to federal repatriation flights

174 – Cases not related to repatriation flights

60 – Travel-related

43 – Person to person

44 – Community transmission

27 – Under investigation

11,100+ – Number of people self-monitoring who returned to the U.S. through SFO or LAX

49 – Number of local health jurisdictions involved in self-monitoring

19 – Labs with test kits, 18 of which are already testing

(all numbers are accurate as of Tuesday evening)

Editor’s note: a previous version of this article stated there were two confirmed cases in Amador County. That is incorrect, as of March 10, there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Amador County.