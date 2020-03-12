SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The Los Rios Community College District announced on Thursday that effective March 13 all in-person classes will be suspended to begin a transition to online instruction.
Sacramento City College officials said beginning Wednesday, March 18, all facilities within the district will be closed and the operations will be 100% remote.
The rapidly changing community dynamics, particularly over the past 24 hours, & the lack of adequate testing to verify our communities’ health status, have made it clear that we must take proactive steps to ensure the health of students & employees.
— Sac City College (@SacCityCollege) March 12, 2020
The district said between March 13 and March 17, some faculty may offer online or remote instruction at their discretion.
Officials advise students to check in with instructors regarding the status of their classes.