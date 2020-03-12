  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMDr. Phil
    3:00 PMJudge Judy
    3:30 PMJudge Judy
    4:00 PMCBS13 News at 4pm
    5:00 PMCBS13 News at 5pm
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Coronavirus, Los Rios Community College District

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The Los Rios Community College District announced on Thursday that effective March 13 all in-person classes will be suspended to begin a transition to online instruction.

Sacramento City College officials said beginning Wednesday, March 18, all facilities within the district will be closed and the operations will be 100% remote.

The district said between March 13 and March 17, some faculty may offer online or remote instruction at their discretion.

Officials advise students to check in with instructors regarding the status of their classes.

Comments

Leave a Reply