Comments
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The Natomas Unified School District has announced they will be closing their schools on Friday and Monday over coronavirus concerns.
The extra-long weekend comes so that officials can address policy and protocol effects from the outbreak.
District officials say the closure means all field trips, professional development and extracurricular activities from Thursday afternoon through Monday are being canceled or rescheduled.
After school programs will remain in operation on Thursday, the district says.
Officials note that Natomas Unified hasn’t seen a confirmed case of coronavirus.