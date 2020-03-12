SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The NCAA announced on Thursday that they will be canceling both the men’s and women’s Division I 2020 basketball tournaments.
In a statement, the NCAA said that all other remaining spring and winter championships will are also canceled amid the growing COVID-19 pandemic.
All winter AND SPRING championships.
Not postponed.
CANCELED.
The final domino has dropped on sports for a while. @CBSSacramento https://t.co/mweIFUa3of
— Marshall Harris (@mharrisonair) March 12, 2020
“The decision is based on the evolving COVID-19 public health threat, our ability to ensure the events do not contribute to spread of the pandemic, and the impracticality of hosting such events at any time during this academic year given ongoing decisions by other entities,” the statement said.
Earlier this week the NCAA announced that the basketball tournaments would move forward without fans in attendance.
The Golden 1 Center in Sacramento was scheduled to host games part of the first and second rounds of the men’s and women’s NCAA Tournament on March 20 and 22.
In regard to future events at the Golden 1 Center, the Kings said they will “we continue to monitor the coronavirus (COVID-19) situation closely and will follow the mandated guidelines of the NBA, CDC, medical experts and government officials.”