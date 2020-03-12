ROCKLIN (CBS13) — Three Rocklin Fire Department employees have been cleared for duty after they were quarantined last week due to exposure to a coronavirus patient.
Placer County health officials said 10 Kaiser Permanente healthcare workers and 5 emergency responders had been exposed to the patient with coronavirus who died and were put into quarantine last Wednesday. Three of those five emergency responders were Rocklin Fire employees.
Rocklin Fire issued a press release on Thursday about the situation.
READ: Coronavirus In Greater-Sacramento Region: Where Are The Confirmed Cases?
“The Fire Dept. employees are relieved to move forward from this situation, which was extremely stressful for them and their families. They would like to thank the residents of Rocklin for their support and they look forward to returning to duty responding to health and fire emergencies in the community,” the press release stated.
The Rocklin Fire Chief, Bill Hack, told CBS13 last week his department among several others are now taking extra precautions on every medical call — per new CDC guidelines.
“They’re going to wear respiratory protection and have eye protection. They’re going to interrogate the patient from a small distance so they can determine whether or not they’ll be a COVID-19 patient,” said Hack.