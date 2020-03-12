  • CBS13On Air

Coronavirus, Sac State

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Sacramento State University is canceling all in-person classes for the rest of the spring semester, the school announced on Thursday.

The university had canceled all in-person events aside from instruction on Wednesday.

However, as new guidance on the coronavirus outbreak response was given out by California officials, the decision was made on Thursday to move all classes that can be to an online format.

“We are all living in an uncertain time when the situation is rapidly changing,” said Sac State President Robert Nelsen in a statement. “We will continue to communicate frequently with the campus community and provide updated information on changes as the situation evolves.”

Instructors who have classes that cannot be moved to an online format will have to get permission to continue.

Classes will be postponed as of Thursday to allow for instructors to get ready for the move to online work. Online classes are expected to start on March 20 and last through May 14.

While all in-person events have been canceled, Sac State officials note that no decision has been made yet on whether commencement ceremonies will be.

Nelsen stressed that the Sac State campus will remain open for the rest of the semester.

