1. Bacon & Butter

First on the list is Bacon & Butter. Located at 5913 Broadway in Tahoe Park, the breakfast and brunch and New American spot is the most popular breakfast and brunch restaurant in Sacramento, boasting 4.5 stars out of 3,054 reviews on Yelp.

2. Tower Cafe

Next up is Land Park’s Tower Cafe, situated at 1518 Broadway. With four stars out of 3,989 reviews on Yelp, the New American breakfast and brunch spot, offering French toast and more, has proved to be a local favorite.

3. Cafeteria 15L

Downtown’s Cafeteria 15L, located at 1116 15th St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the traditional American breakfast and brunch spot four stars out of 2,628 reviews.

4. The Waffle Experience

The Waffle Experience, a New American spot that offers waffles and more in Village 5, is another high-traffic go-to, with four stars out of 2,587 Yelp reviews. Head over to 4391 Gateway Park Blvd., Suite 650 to see for yourself.

