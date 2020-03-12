SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Sacramento city leaders will be voting on an emergency declaration that aims to help fight the economic effects of the coronavirus outbreak.

Mayor Darrell Steinberg announced the plans on Thursday as disruptions from COVID-19 mounted in California and across the US.

#BREAKING @Mayor_Steinberg: To the people of Sacramento, this is a difficult and stressful time, but we must remain calm and not panic. We are a strong an resilient city. @CBSSacramento — Dina Kupfer (@DinaKupfer) March 12, 2020

Speaking after California Gov. Gavin Newsom addressed the state’s response, Steinberg said city leaders are looking at a $1 million economic relief package that will help local small businesses cope with the losses from the coronavirus.

Steinberg also announced a plan that will ban evictions for people having a hard time making ends meet due to lost wages.

To try and stimulate some commerce, Steinberg said free metered parking will be coming to the Downtown core like during holiday shopping season.

#BREAKING Regarding more schools closing in Sacramento, @Mayor_Steinberg said, "It’s clear to me the direction much of this is heading." If more districts close, the City will work to provide food for children and designate libraries as meal provider locations. @CBSSacramento — Dina Kupfer (@DinaKupfer) March 12, 2020

City leaders will also be canceling permits for special events with more than 250 people, Steinberg said. Leaders will be looking at smaller events on a case by case basis going forward.

The mayor did not say whether more schools would be closing, but he noted that the city will work to provide food for children who depend on the lunch program.

The vote on the plan will happen on Friday in a special city council meeting.