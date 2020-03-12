WATCH:Gov. Newsom talks about response to coronavirus in California
  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS13 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMDr. Phil
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Sacramento News

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Officers say they have arrested a man who is suspected of carrying a firearm onto a light rail train in Sacramento.

The incident happened late Wednesday night. Sacramento police say they got a tip about a man who was possibly armed while on a light rail train.

Officers detained the suspect at the 65th Street Light Rail Station and a firearm was found. The man was then arrested.

Police have identified the man as 21-year-old Lamont Perry.

Perry is facing several weapons-related charges, including being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Comments

Leave a Reply