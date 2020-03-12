SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The Sacramento Police Department has released the identity and mugshot of a suspect facing charges of homicide after a stabbing in North Sacramento.
Fabrizio Leal, 27, was arrested Wednesday and booked into the Sacramento County Jail, Sacramento police said.
Authorities responded to an apartment complex in the 1900 block of San Juan Road in Natomas at around 8:30 a.m. and located an adult male with multiple stab wounds who was later pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
Exactly what led up to the stabbing is unclear, but police say the victim and Leal knew each other.
The police department said they believe this was an isolated incident and there there are no further outstanding suspects.
The identity of the decedent has not yet been released.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the Sacramento Police Department.