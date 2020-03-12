SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY (CBS13) — Two San Joaquin County residents have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, bringing the total to three for the county, public health officials confirmed.
On Monday, the county announced its first COVID-19 case. The resident was a passenger on the Grand Princess cruise ship that went returned to San Francisco on Feb. 21. County health officials are now working to trace possible exposures and monitor for symptoms.
In addition to announcing the new cases, San Joaquin County Public Health Services declared a Local Public Health Emergency to allow additional resources to come into the county. Health officers also announced a shift from containment to mitigation measures.
The community mitigation measures will mean “moving from more individually focused, labor-intensive “contact-tracing” and quarantine, to minimizing the impact of COVID-19 in the greater community,” the county said.
The city of Stockton also established a local emergency, allowing the city to appropriately address the spread of COVID-19.