STOCKTON (CBS13) – Police say a 17-year-old boy was killed in the shooting at Sherwood Mall in Stockton on Wednesday evening.
Stockton police say the shooting was reported around 8:40 p.m. Officers found two teenage male victims at the scene. One was pronounced dead by medics and the other was taken to an area hospital.
The shooting reportedly happened at an eatery inside the mall after a fight broke out.
On Thursday, police announced that the victim who died was a 17-year-old boy. His name has not been released at this point.
The other shooting victim has been identified as an 18-year-old boy. That victim is expected to survive.
No suspect information has been released.
Anyone with further information relevant to the shooting investigation is urged to call Stockton police at (209) 937-8377.