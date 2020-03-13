Comments
SOUTH SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Sacramento County Sheriff’s detectives made an arrest in the shooting death of 23-year-old Frank O’Neil on Friday.
Detectives arrested 29-year-old Marquese Fields in connection to the fatal shooting on Oct. 6, 2019, near Bogey Court and Par Parkway. Fields was booked in the Sacramento County Jail.
Officials did not release any further details about the investigation.
Additionally, detectives said they are still investigating the relationship between the suspect and the victim.