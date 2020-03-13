YOLO COUNTY (CBS13) –— A second Yolo County resident has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, county health officials confirmed Friday afternoon.
Yolo County Health and Human Services Agency said the resident is an adult over 60 years old who acquired the disease while traveling.
The county’s first case was confirmed on March 6. The person who tested positive is an older woman who had underlying health conditions, according to the Yolo County Health and Human Services Agency.
Officials believe the woman acquired the disease through community transmission – meaning the woman contracted COVID-19 without person-to-person contact with a coronavirus patient or person known to have been exposed.
Health officials say the woman is hospitalized and improving.
As COVID-19 spreads, officials urge people to keep up good hygiene, social distancing, and staying home if they are sick.
