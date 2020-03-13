The coronavirus outbreak has caused disruptions to schools, businesses, and events across California.
Below is a running list of school closures and cancellations (keep checking back for updates):
K-12 Schools
Davis Joint Unified schools: Closed through April 12
Rocklin Unified schools: Closed March 16-April 10
All Placer County public schools and state preschools will be closed for the next three weeks.
All Sacramento County school districts will be closed for up to three weeks beginning March 16
All Solano County Schools: Closed from March 16-27
Classes remain in session for Roseville City Schools, Woodland Joint Unified and most others around the region.
Colleges
Sac State: in-person classes canceled, moved online. All campus events canceled, but no decision yet on if commencement is canceled.
Solano County Community suspended most in-person classes from March 16-20 and plans to continue online instruction from March 23 through April 3.
Stanislaus State: in-person classes canceled, moved online
UC Davis: in-person classes canceled, moved online