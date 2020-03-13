ROSEVILLE (CBS13) – The Placer County Sheriff’s Office said they arrested a man for public intoxication after they found him unconscious behind the wheel of his parked car with what appeared to be a firearm on the vehicle’s floorboard.
The sheriff’s office said a deputy was driving down Athens Avenue in Roseville at around 6 a.m. on Monday when they spotted a vehicle pulled over along the shoulder of Fiddyment Road with its hazard lights on and expired registration.
Jahandar Raissi, 59, of Sacramento, was identified as the driver and located unconscious slumped over in the driver’s seat, authorities said.
The deputy called for backup when they spotted what appeared to be a firearm on the floorboard behind the driver’s seat, the sheriff’s office said. This was discovered to be an airsoft gun.
Raissi initially resisted when all responding deputies ordered him to put his hands behind his back but he was eventually taken into custody, the sheriff’s office said.
Raissi was booked into the county jail and faces charges of resisting a peace officer and being intoxicated in public.