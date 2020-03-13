



As fans of cronuts and cake pops can attest, food trends come and go. So how can you tell which tastes are trending right this minute?

We took a data-driven look at the question, using Yelp to deduce which restaurants have been getting outsized attention this month.

To find out who made the list, we looked at Sacramento businesses on Yelp by category and counted how many reviews each received. Rather than compare them based on number of reviews alone, we calculated a percentage increase in reviews over the past month, and tracked businesses that consistently increased their volume of reviews to identify statistically significant outliers compared to past performance.

Read on to see which spots are on a hot streak, right now.

Kodaiko Ramen & Bar

Photo: Ashley C./Yelp

Open since December 2018, this bar, which offers ramen and more, is trending compared to other businesses categorized as “Bars” on Yelp.

Citywide, bars saw a median 1.3% increase in new reviews over the past month, but Kodaiko Ramen & Bar saw a 15.4% increase, maintaining a healthy four-star rating throughout.

It’s not the only trending outlier in the bar category: Magpie Cafe has seen a 1.4% increase in reviews.

Located at 718 K St. in downtown Sacramento, Kodaiko Ramen & Bar offers ramen and donburi, as well as Japanese fried chicken, marinated pepper hiyayakko and scarlet turnip dengaku.

Kodaiko Ramen & Bar is open from 11:30 a.m.–2 p.m. and 5 p.m.–9 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday, 11:30 a.m.–2 p.m. and 5 p.m.–10 p.m. on Wednesday-Friday, noon–10 p.m. on Saturday and noon–9 p.m. on Sunday.

Ming Dynasty

Photo: luke c./Yelp

Whether or not you’ve been hearing buzz about Land Park’s Ming Dynasty, the popular Cantonese spot, which offers dim sum and seafood, is a hot topic according to Yelp review data.

While businesses categorized as “Seafood” on Yelp saw a median 1.2% increase in new reviews over the past month, Ming Dynasty bagged a 7.5% increase in new reviews within that time frame, maintaining a strong four-star rating. It significantly outperformed the previous month by gaining 2.8 times more reviews than expected based on its past performance.

There’s more that’s trending on Sacramento’s seafood scene: Binchoyaki Izakaya Dining has seen a 1.9% increase in reviews.

Open at 1211 Broadway since January 2018, Ming Dynasty offers egg rolls, rice cakes, dumplings, honey barbecue pork, mango pudding and more.

Ming Dynasty is open from 11 a.m.–10 p.m. on weekdays and 10 a.m.–10 p.m. on weekends.

Solomon’s Delicatessen

Photo: Courtney o./Yelp

Downtown Sacramento’s Solomon’s Delicatessen is also making waves. Open since July 2019 at 730 K St., the popular breakfast and brunch spot, which offers sandwiches and more, has seen a 5.4% bump in new reviews over the last month, compared to a median review increase of 1.2% for all businesses tagged “Breakfast & Brunch” on Yelp.

What’s the business known for? According to Yelp, this spot boasts a “full bar, Jewish cuisine, authentic delicatessen, bottomless mimosas, private parties and events.” Solomon’s Delicatessen serves matzo ball soup, pastrami sandwiches, latkes and corned beef sandwiches. Over the past month, it’s maintained a mixed 3.5-star rating among Yelpers.

Solomon’s Delicatessen is open from 7 a.m.–5 p.m. on Monday-Wednesday, 7 a.m.–11 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, 8 a.m.–11 p.m. on Saturday and 8 a.m.–5 p.m. on Sunday.

