MARYSVILLE (CBS13) — A Marysville daycare owner could be sentenced to life in prison for molesting children who attended his wife’s daycare.
Luis Herrejon, 46, was arrested on April 17, 2019, for multiple child molestation charges. About a year prior to his arrest, a report was filed with the Marysville Police Department alleging Herrejon had sexually molested a child at the in-home daycare he owned with his wife, Leonor Family Child Care.
Despite investigations last year by both the state daycare licensing agency and police, the daycare remained open and the suspect was allowed to stay in the home with access to kids until a second child came forward in 2019.
Investigators identified additional victims during their investigation leading up to his arrest.
Herrejon entered “no contest” pleas to two counts of lewd acts with a minor and one count of engaging in oral copulation or sexual penetration with a child under 10 years old. As part of his plea agreement, Herrejon has accepted a sentence of 21 years – life i prison. Herrejon’s plea was accepted by the court and his sentencing hearing has been scheduled for Friday, May 1.