MODESTO (CBS13) – The Modesto Police Department said they made five arrests in connection with two gang-related shootings that occurred earlier this week.
Andreuss Brown, 19, of Modesto, was identified by police as the shooter in both cases. Brown was arrested Thursday and faces charges of attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon and numerous other gun charges.
Jason Sheard, 28, Booker Beck, 19, and Deandre Black, 27, all face weapons charges. Black was also arrested on a misdemeanor warrant. William Isiah Sisco, 25, was arrested on a parole violation. All four of these suspects were also from Modesto.
The department said the first shooting on Wednesday happened at around 12:20 p.m. in the area of Johnson and Grant streets. Police said there were reports that a passenger in a white Kia Soul fired shots toward a passing car. No injuries were reported in this incident.
The second shooting happened a short time later, police said, near the 400 block of East Coolidge Avenue. This shooting involved a vehicle with a similar description as the first, police said, and resulted in a 30-year-old man being shot and suffering non-life-threatening injuries.
Modesto police said they have yet to identify the driver of the Kia and ask that anyone with information on the shootings contact the department.