MODESTO (CBS13) – Hospitals all over the U.S. are beginning to prep for the inevitable influx of people testing positive for COVID-19.
Outdoor medical facilities called surge tents are popping up outside of emergency rooms and serve multiple purposes.
Sutter Health Memorial Medical Center in Modesto is using a surge tent as a waiting room and potential testing facility should they become overwhelmed by the amount of positive COVID-19 patients.
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services expects 38 million people will be affected by coronavirus, 10 million of whom will need hospitals.
Surge tents will supplement for lack of space and help with keeping affected people separated from other hospital patients and staff.