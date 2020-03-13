MODESTO (CBS13) – The Modesto Police Department said they arrested four people in connection with a two-week-long investigation into an illegal marijuana transaction that resulted in one person being shot.
Modesto police said the illegal transaction happened on Feb. 29 when parties in two vehicles met in the parking lot at 2900 Standiford Avenue.
Police said one party robbed the other of marijuana which resulted in a person in the robber’s vehicle being shot by someone in the seller’s vehicle, resulting in non-life-threatening injuries.
Robert Sirl, 18, was a passenger in the robber’s car and faces a charge of robbery, police said. The three other arrestees are juveniles. One of them is the 17-year-old shooter who faces a charge of attempted homicide. The other two minors, 17 and 14, face charges of robbery and minors in possession of guns, police said.
Modesto police said they issued five search warrants over the course of the investigation and recovered several firearms, however, the firearm used in the shooting has yet to be recovered.