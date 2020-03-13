



The coronavirus outbreak has caused disruptions to schools, businesses and events across California.

Below is a running list of postponements, closures and cancellations (keep checking back for updates):

Concerts

Cher: postponed, was scheduled for Oct. 14 at the Golden 1 Center

JoJo Siwa: postponed, was scheduled for March 22 at the Golden 1 Center

V101 Heart of Hip-Hop: postponed, was scheduled for March 28 at the Golden 1 Center

Celine Dion: postponed, was scheduled for April 7 at the Golden 1 Center

Community Events

Cal Expo: Boat & RV Show is canceled. All larger events have been postponed through the end of March.

Davis: Cherry Blossom Festival postponed. Davis Farmers Market will remain open but samples will not be available from vendors through at least the end of March.

Modesto: Modesto Farmers Market postponed opening day to April 2

Murphys: Irish Days canceled

Sacramento: St. Patricks’ Day Parade canceled. Shamrock’n Half Marathon postponed to the fall. Sac-Con postponed to June 7.

Stockton: 19th Annual Latina Business Conference postponed. H2O Hackathon postponed.

Tracy: Queen Nation concert postponed. Taps on Tenth postponed. Donut Dash postponed. For more click here.

Sporting Events

NBA: season suspended as of March 11

NCAA Tournament: canceled

National Hockey League: season suspended indefinitely as of March 12

Major League Baseball: spring training canceled as of March 12 and season delayed by at least 2 weeks

Major League Soccer and United Soccer League: operations shut for 30 days

CIF State Basketball Championship: canceled

Schools

Elk Grove Unified School District: classes canceled through March 13

Sacramento City Unified School District: classes canceled March 15-18.

Los Rios Colleges (all campuses): in-person classes canceled, moved online

Natomas Unified School District: classes canceled March 13, 16

Sac State: in-person classes canceled, moved online. All campus events canceled, but no decision yet on if commencement is canceled.

Stanislaus State: in-person classes canceled, moved online

UC Davis: in-person classes canceled, moved online

Classes remain in session for Davis Joint Unified, San Juan Unified, Roseville City Schools, Rocklin Unified, Woodland Joint Unified and most others around the region.

Theme Parks

Disneyland, California Adventure: closing starting March 14 through end of month

Six Flags Discovery Kingdom: closing March 13 through the end of the month