SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Several feet of snow is forecast for the Sierra this weekend.

After record-high temperatures in the Sacramento area Thursday, the mountains will have low-elevation snow and significant amounts of it over the summit of the Sierra this weekend.

The Nevada County Sheriff’s Office asks drivers to stay home rather than venturing out to the high country during the storm.

Last weekend alone, the sheriff’s search and rescue team responded to three incidents of people getting their vehicles stuck in the snow on Highway 20.

Check out the latest weather conditions on the CBS13.com Weather Page.

