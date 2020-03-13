STOCKTON (CBS13) – Shocking video shows the moments a fight between Stockton teens took a terrifying turn.
Fists were flying inside Sherwood Mall seconds before gunshots ring out and a person’s voice can be heard screaming as they begin running away in the video.
“He was a good person. He was always trying to get me to class,” a friend of 17-year-old Anthony Graves said.
Outside the mall, there is now a growing memorial as friends remember Graves who was gunned down in that food court fight.
Stockton police say an 18-year-old young man was also shot but his injuries weren’t serious.
“We want to respect the grieving process,” said mall management.
Still, with emotions and tensions running high over the death of Graves, mall management shut its doors Thursday allowing friends to honor the Stagg High School senior.
“A lot of grief, a lot of emotion so all those coming into play with a large gathering and unanswered questions,” management said. “It resulted in the decision to quiet everything down.”
Although the video doesn’t clearly show who the shooter may be police are continuing to gather evidence to identify Graves’ killer.
“I’m gonna miss him,” a friend said.