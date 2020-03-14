AUBURN (CBS13) – A woman is dead and another woman is injured after a three-car crash in Auburn the California Highway Patrol said was a result of driving too fast in the rain.
The CHP said the crash happened at around 2:45 P.M. on Highway 49 at Lonestar Road.
A woman driving a Honda was traveling southbound and lost control when approaching a curve in the road, authorities said. The CHP said the woman was driving too fast and swerved sideways into the northbound lanes striking a Mini Cooper, which resulted in the Mini Cooper hitting a cox truck.
The CHP said the driver of the Honda was pronounced dead at the scene and the driver of the Mini Cooper was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the box truck was said to be okay.
No further information has been released at this time.