PLACER COUNTY (CBS13) – Heavy snowfall and spin-outs are causing various road closures along Interstate 80 headed toward the Sierra.

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office tweeted out a video showing traffic being held on the freeway in Truckee.

The California Highway Patrol said all eastbound I-80 traffic is being held at Castle Peak due to spin-outs. CHP also said chain controls are in effect from Alta to Truckee in both directions.

Law enforcement is advising to avoid I-80 in the area if possible.

Stay tuned for more updates.

