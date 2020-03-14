Comments
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – An apartment fire in the Rosemont area burned four units and left the occupants displaced, Sacramento Metro Fire said.
The fire, which has since been extinguished, erupted in an attic at a two-story complex on Newhall Drive in Rosemont, Metro Fire said.
Four units in total were affected in the flames. Metro Fire said no injuries were reported but one dog was rescued from the fire.
Newhall Drive will be closed in the area until the scene is cleared.
No further information has been released.