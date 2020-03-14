



Need more karaoke in your life?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best affordable karaoke hot spots in Sacramento, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture next time you’re on the hunt.

1. River City Saloon

photo: jacob c./yelp

Topping the list is River City Saloon. Located at 916 Second St. in Old Sacramento, the cocktail bar and restaurant, which offers sandwiches and more, is the highest-rated cheap karaoke spot in Sacramento, boasting four stars out of 350 reviews on Yelp. Karaoke is held every Friday and Saturday.

“This is a full bar, and also has $0.25 cent Sarsaparilla for the kids,” the bar states on Yelp.

Yelper Ashley W. wrote, “Went here for a friend’s birthday and now I’m in love with this bar! They had karaoke at 10 pm. The bartenders were so much fun and definitely made the night.”

2. Hideaway Bar & Grill

PHOTO: clay h./YELP

Next up is Curtis Park’s Hideaway Bar & Grill, a traditional American spot situated at 2565 Franklin Blvd. The casual spot, which features an outside tiki patio, also holds paint nights, live music, karaoke and other events. With four stars out of 263 reviews on Yelp, the karaoke spot has proven to be a local favorite for those looking for an affordable option.

Yelper Craig K. wrote, “Great hole-in-wall place to relax and have a beer. Most people there are very friendly, they have pool tables, karaoke on certain days and a good selection of local, domestic and international beers.”

3. Mother Lode Bar & Deli

Photo: adrian o./Yelp

Erikson Industrial Park’s Mother Lode Bar & Deli, located at 1424 Silica Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the inexpensive dive bar, deli and karaoke spot 4.5 stars out of 58 reviews.

Yelper Melissa T. noted, “Great little dive bar. Saturday nights are amazing; karaoke is popping, drink prices are great and there’s pool.”

4. Swiss Buda

PHOTO: greg b./YELP

Swiss Buda, a dive bar and karaoke spot in Mangan Park, is another affordable go-to, with four stars out of 43 Yelp reviews. Aside from karaoke, the casual spot also offers poker league game nights. Head over to 2342 Fruitridge Road to see for yourself.

Yelper James I. noted, “Karaoke was great. Short rotation, though a lot of music is not in the songbook. Must ask the DJ if he has a song you don’t see.”

