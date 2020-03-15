BROOKS (CBS13) – Cache Creek Casino Resort will temporarily suspend operations beginning March 17 due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.
The Yocha Dehe Wintun Nation tribal leadership said in a news release that closing procedures will begin at 6 a.m. on Tuesday and will remain in effect while the situation is assessed.
“We are in unprecedented times, and our first priority must be to ensure the safety of our tribal citizens, guests, employees, and the communities we serve”, said Anthony Roberts, Tribal Chairman.
Cache Creek said it has no confirmed cases of COVID-19 and it will be implementing strict social distancing measures to help fight against the spread.
The casino and resort said that as one of the largest employers in Yolo County, they are making plans to continue paying their workforce despite the closure and to continue their health benefits without interruption.
Smart move.