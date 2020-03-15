RANCHO CORDOVA (CBS13) – Many Californians are now having to adjust to a new way of life after Gov. Gavin Newsom issued new and aggressive guidelines calling for those 65 and older and with chronic health conditions to stay home due to frowning coronavirus concerns.

“I just got off of the phone with my boss who said I’m not going to be coming to work tomorrow of my age and that I do have the lung problem,” Misty Edmonds, a senior who recently was told to self-isolate, said. “I was scared! I was wondering how I was going to get the bills paid.”

Ronnie Rice wondered how many seniors will comply.

“Well, some people are not going to care. They’re going to want to be with their loved ones and children,” Rice said. “I’m one of the ones that’s scared.”

The Governor said that there are plans to help those in home isolations get the assurance that they need including food deliveries to their homes.

“I do worry about older people who live by themselves or don’t have somebody to do that for them,” Harriett Pederson said.

For Edmonds, she said her home was typically stocked up prior to the Coronavirus in the event she does get sick. So her preparation couldn’t have come at a better time despite having to make a run to the local Safeway in Rancho Cordova.

The Governor stated that all of the recommendations are effective immediately but didn’t give a timeframe for how long they would last.

Edmonds said she’s not concerned about what they’ll have to do aside from worrying about their families’ financials.

“I’m not concerned about what we’d do because we got movies and we got card games,” Edmonds said.

CBS13 also spoke with the Chief Operating Officer for Eskaton about how this will impact their facilities. She said their senior care facilities had previously implemented recommendations identical to the ones mentioned in Newsom’s announcement on Sunday.