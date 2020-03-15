MANTECA (CBS13) — Officers are in investigating a fatal crash that happened in the 2400 block of N. Union Road early Sunday morning.
Manteca police say they found a vehicle that had collided with a tree engulfed in flames around 12:55 a.m. Sunday. The adult driver was still inside when officers arrived and a female passenger had been pulled away from the wreck by witnesses.
Firefighters responded to the scene to extinguish the fire but were unable to extract the driver, who was pronounced dead at the scene.
Officers say the passenger sustained moderate, non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to an area hospital.
The Multidisciplinary Accident Investigation Team responded to the scene to further investigate the crash.
Officials are not releasing the identity of the driver at this time.