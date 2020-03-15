  • CBS13On Air

STOCKTON (CBS13) – Two people were arrested in Stockton after officers responded to a disturbance call involving shots fired and a car collision into a house, authorities said.

The Stockton Police Department said officers responded Saturday at around 9:10 p.m. to the area of Don Avenue and Santiago Way and located two individuals – Byron Smith, 19, and Frank Toney, 20.

Stockton police said they also located a firearm.

Smith and Toney face weapons charges and Toney faces additional charges of DUI and hit-and-run, police said.

No further details were released regarding the incident.

