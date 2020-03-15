Comments
STOCKTON (CBS13) – A death investigation is underway after a man’s body was found in Stockton early Sunday, authorities said.
The Stockton Police Department said officers were called at around 8:45 a.m. to the area of Oak and Lincoln streets for reports of a man down in the area.
Medics arrived and pronounced the man dead, police said.
The police department said detectives were called out to the scene to take over the investigation. The identity of the individual and cause of death are unknown at this time.
No further details were released.
Anyone with information relevant to the case is encouraged to contact the Stockton Police Department.