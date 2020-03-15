



Craving Mexican food?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best affordable Mexican restaurants around Stockton, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to meet your needs.

1. Hacienda Sahuayo

Photo: Nancy S./Yelp

Topping the list is Hacienda Sahuayo. Located at 902 Waterloo Road in Waterloo, the Mexican spot is the highest-rated affordable Mexican restaurant in Stockton, boasting four stars out of 72 reviews on Yelp.

Sarah C. noted, “Love, love, love, this restaurant. Food is very authentic. Beans with chorizo and fresh cheese for dipping with chips. Homemade tortillas. Both corn and flour. Chilaquiles are so yummy and so is the machaca.”

2. Tacos La Palmita

Photo: valerie s./Yelp

Next up is Tacos La Palmita, situated at 6393 Pacific Ave. With 4.5 stars out of 96 reviews on Yelp, the food truck, which offers tacos and more, has proven to be a local favorite for those looking for an inexpensive option.

The eatery specializes in authentic Mexican tacos and quesadillas, according to Yelp.

“Our delicious tacos are served with your choice of asada, chicken or al pastor. Our quesadillas are made with a generous amount of cheese, your choice of meat, onion, cilantro and either mild sauce or our famous Palmita Sauce,” the business states.

3. Tepa Taqueria

Photo: jalisha p./Yelp

Tepa Taqueria, located at 1205 W. March Lane, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the low-priced Mexican spot four stars out of 326 reviews.

Yelper Bonnie N., who reviewed Tepa Taqueria on Dec. 25, wrote, “The tamale was a bit dry, but the salsa totally made up for it. The rice and beans were delicious — my favorite part of the meal.”

4. Taco House Mexican Grill

Photo: vanessa g./Yelp

Taco House Mexican Grill, a spot to score tacos and more in Weber Ranch, is another affordable go-to, with four stars out of 163 Yelp reviews. Head over to 5066 West Lane to see for yourself.

Yelper Anthony L., who reviewed Taco House Mexican Grill on Feb. 26, wrote, “Excellent service and they are very familiar with the menu. I am a huge taco fanatic and have never come across a taco house with such an incredible and diverse menu. Beyond excited to be dining here more often.”

