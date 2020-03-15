PLACER COUNTY (CBS13) – Interstate 80 in parts of Placer and Nevada counties is closed down due to heavy snow, according to the California Highway Patrol Truckee.
Both directions of I-80 between Colfax and the Nevada state line have been closed since Sunday morning due to whiteout conditions, CHP said.
Revised ETO for 80 is now 5 pm. The interstate remains closed from the Nevada state line to Colfax. Locals returning to Truckee from the Reno area are allowed through with local ID. @CHP_Truckee pic.twitter.com/ouIPu8AH32
— Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) March 15, 2020
According to Caltrans, the interstate should be reopened to traffic at around 5 p.m. Sunday afternoon.
Caltrans also said that locals returning to Truckee to Reno can pass through with proper identification.