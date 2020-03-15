WATCH:White House provides coronavirus update
Filed Under:Nevada County News, Placer County News

PLACER COUNTY (CBS13) – Interstate 80 in parts of Placer and Nevada counties is closed down due to heavy snow, according to the California Highway Patrol Truckee.

Both directions of I-80 between Colfax and the Nevada state line have been closed since Sunday morning due to whiteout conditions, CHP said.

According to Caltrans, the interstate should be reopened to traffic at around 5 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

Caltrans also said that locals returning to Truckee to Reno can pass through with proper identification.

