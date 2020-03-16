SANTA CLARA (CBS) — Arik Armstead, who had a breakout year in 2019, will remain with the San Francisco 49ers for the foreseeable future.
The two parties have agreed to a five-year deal that could be worth up to $85 million, according to reports. Armstead, who earned $9 million last season, was due to enter free agency.
If the 49ers had opted to use the franchise tag, it would have cost the team $17.8 million to keep Armstead in the upcoming season.
The Elk Grove native was an integral part of a dominant defense that hounded opposing quarterbacks all season long and carried the 49ers to Super Bowl LIV. Armstead and bookend defensive end Nick Bosa may be the most feared pass-rush pairing in the NFL.
Armstead was a football standout at Pleasant Grove High School. He played three years at Oregon before entering the 2015 NFL Draft. The 49ers picked him with the 17th pick in the first round.