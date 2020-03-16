AUBURN (CBS13) — Deputies say three men are under arrest after they allegedly stole almost $5,000 worth of faucets from a Home Depot store in Auburn.
The incident happened on Saturday. According to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office, an alert employee noticed a suspicious van parked on a corner outside the store, near an emergency exit.
Sure enough, as the employee approached, two men bolted through the door with a cart full of merchandise.
With the getaway driver waiting, the suspects loaded up the items into the rented van and sped off.
The employee was able to write down the license plate number of the van and relay it to deputies, who soon spotted the suspect along westbound 80.
The van was eventually pulled over near the Rocklin Road exit. Deputies searched the vehicle and found not only the stolen faucets, but also about $1,000 worth of other merchandise. Tools commonly used for burglaries – like bolt cutters, demagnetizers and a pry bar – were also found by deputies.
Three men, all from Modesto, were arrested: Zennon Souza and Margarito Rojo, both 24, and 31-year-old Matthew Detherage, the getaway driver. All the men are facing charges of burglary, grand theft, possession of burglary tools, possession of stolen property and conspiracy.