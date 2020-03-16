



SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Day one of the new California coronavirus guidelines has forced ‘closed signs’ to go up in places that typically hold some of Sacramento’s biggest crowds.

Businesses up and down the R Street Corridor looked more abandoned than bustling on Monday.

“There’s no one out here, the whole place is empty,” Sacramento resident MaryCarol Todd said.

Todd is in the 65-and-up group of Californians told by the Governor to stay indoors all day, to protect against contracting the coronavirus. She stayed in almost all day.

“I feel very guilty being out of my house,” Todd said.

Sacramento’s downtown dining scene has been scrambling to meet the Governor’s coronavirus guidelines.

Mainstay restaurant Paragary’s is among the many establishments choosing to temporarily close on Monday.

“This is something very unusual,” Owner Randy Paragary said. “You can imagine everyone that works here, 40 people or so, that are dependent on this job, and to not have that now is tough.”

The owner of Canon restaurant in East Sacramento, Clay Nutting, also chose to temporarily close. Nutting is working on creating an app called ‘Pick-Up Fixe’ he hopes to launch in days to help all local restaurants take orders for curb-side meals.

“Thought of this idea about 72 hours ago, and just got on the phone and started making it happen,” Nutting said.

Adjusting to California’s coronavirus restrictions.

“I’m staying home,” Todd said. “I’m trying to do it.”

It’s a new normal for everyone.